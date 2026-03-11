Trump brushes off Iraqi MPs’ “Death to America” chants

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded with sarcasm to reports that some Iraqi lawmakers chanted “Death to America” during a recent parliamentary session in Iraq.

Asked by reporters for his reaction, Trump replied briefly, “That’s not a nice question,” in an apparent attempt to deflect the issue.

The remarks followed chants by several members of the Council of Representatives of Iraq during a session last Saturday convened to discuss the fallout from the ongoing US–Israeli war against Iran. According to lawmakers present, some deputies inside the chamber shouted slogans including “Death to America, death to Israel” and “America is the Great Satan.”