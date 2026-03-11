Fire contained at Abu Dhabi’s old airport

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

A fire broke out at Abu Dhabi’s old airport after debris fell following the interception of aerial objects over the emirate, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said emergency teams quickly responded to the incident and succeeded in containing the fire and securing the site.

Separately, a senior source in the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned residents and workers living near several Gulf ports, including Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port, and Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain.

The source claimed the US military was conducting activities inside civilian facilities at these ports, saying such actions could endanger civilian safety.