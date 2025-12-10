Baghdad Airport halts flights over low visibility

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Wednesday, Baghdad International Airport halted all flights after visibility dropped sharply due to severe weather around the airfield, a source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, all departures and arrivals have been suspended until conditions improve and visibility returns to levels that allow safe operations, noting that the measure was taken to protect passengers and flight crews.

The airport has not issued a statement regarding the suspension.

Storm systems have swept across Iraq in recent weeks—from Nineveh to the Kurdistan Region and into the central and southern provinces—triggering floods, road closures, casualties, and temporary shutdowns of water facilities.