Basrah crudes slip despite global oil gains

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Thursday even as global oil benchmarks edged higher.

Basrah Heavy declined 37 cents, or 0.63%, to $58.23 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped 37 cents, or 0.61%, to $60.08.

The pullback came despite a rise in international oil prices following the United States’ seizure of a sanctions-hit tanker off the coast of Venezuela, an incident that has heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas and raised concerns about further supply disruptions.