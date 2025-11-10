Air traffic plunges as Iraq braces for election day

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Passenger traffic across Iraq’s airports fell sharply on Monday, dropping by more than 50% compared to normal days, as the country prepared for Tuesday’s parliamentary elections.

According to Shafaq News correspondent at Najaf International Airport, outbound travel noticeably declined, while inbound arrivals increased as voters flocked to the province to take part in the general election.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport said the decline in air travel is expected during national events, noting that many citizens prefer to remain in their home provinces to cast their ballots.

“The ministry has instructed airlines and airport authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth operation of scheduled flights,” ministry spokesperson Maytham Al-Safi told Shafaq News, adding that it’ll facilitate the return of passengers after voting concludes.

Iraq held its special vote on Sunday, with 1,340,518 participants, including members of the security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to official data from the Independent High Electoral Commission. The ballots from the special vote will be added to the final count following the general election on November 11, when nearly 20 million Iraqis are expected to cast their votes. In the Kurdistan Region, special voting turnout reached 98%.

