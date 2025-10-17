Cyberattack targets North American airports with pro-Hamas propaganda

Shafaq News – Ottawa / Washington

Hackers breached public address systems at four airports — three in Canada and one in the United States — to broadcast messages praising the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Kelowna confirmed that the announcement broadcast service at Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia was briefly compromised, and unauthorized content was published.

Police said they are investigating the breach with other agencies but declined to provide further details.

At Victoria International Airport, also in British Columbia, hackers broadcast messages and music through the speaker system, according to an airport spokesperson. The intruders accessed the system by compromising third-party software, the spokesperson said, adding that the airport switched to an internal system to regain control.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that hackers also took control of the public address system at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania. The Federal Aviation Administration and airport officials are investigating, he added.

Windsor International Airport in Ontario was also targeted when hackers breached both the flight information display screens and the speaker system, showing "unauthorized images and announcements," airport officials said.

None of the airports disclosed the exact content of the messages or how long the systems remained under the hackers' control.

No group has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks.