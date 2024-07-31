Iraqi armed group asserts readiness for conflict with US

Shafaq News/ Harakat Al-Nujaba armed group reaffirmed, on Wednesday, that no ceasefire exists between its factions and US forces, emphasizing their readiness for "potential confrontation with American troops."

Harakat Al-Nujaba is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Mehdi al-Kaabi, a senior leader in Al-Nujaba, described the recent US airstrike on al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Babil governorate as "an act of aggression against Iraq and its government," stressing that "it is the responsibility of the Iraqi government to defend the nation against American incursions."

Al-Kaabi clarified that while "there is no formal ceasefire between Iraqi Islamic factions and the US, a temporary de-escalation has been observed between the IRI and the Iraqi government." Adding that this pause is "intended to provide the Iraqi government with an opportunity to engage in diplomatic negotiations with the US and to press for American withdrawal from Iraq."

He assured that "Iraqi factions remain fully prepared and equipped with advanced weaponry to confront any potential threats from US forces."

Earlier today, Ali al-Fatlawi, a senior member of HAAA, told Shafaq News Agency that the movement would hold an emergency meeting of the "Resistance Coordination Committee" to address the American strike and explore potential retaliatory measures.

"The final stance of the Resistance Coordination Committee is expected to be revealed in the coming hours following the meeting, which will include leaders from all affiliated factions."

Notably, the United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the International Coalition against ISIS.

Iraq has requested that troops from the US-led military coalition begin withdrawing in September and formally end the coalition's mission by September 2025.