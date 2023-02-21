A significant climb in Iran's exports to Iraq, Oman, Turkey, and Russia

Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, Reza Fatemi Amin, revealed a significant increase in Iranian exports to many countries.

In a TV interview, Amin explained that since March 21, 2022 (The first day of the Iranian calendar), Iranian exports inched higher by 23% to Iraq, 46% to Turkey, 63% to Oman, 23% to Russia, and more than 20% to the African countries.

According to the World Bank, Iran's economy is characterized by its hydrocarbon, agricultural, and service sectors and a noticeable state presence in manufacturing and financial services.

The top exports of Iran are Ethylene Polymers, Crude Petroleum, Acyclic Alcohols, and Semi-Finished Iron. They are exported primarily to China, Turkey, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Germany.

Due to the "unstoppable" western sanctions, Iran is battling rampant inflation, a currency sharply losing value, and an intensifying squeeze on living standards.

The sanctions bring difficulties to Iran's oil-dominated economy.

The government recently unveiled a budget for the 2023 financial year that is 40% bigger than the previous year's budget, relying on projected exports of 1.4 million barrels of crude per day at an average price of $85 a barrel.

Despite all these crises, the World Bank pointed out that over the last two years, Iran's economy has rebounded, supported by a recovery in services post-pandemic, increased oil sector activity, and accommodating policy action.

Economic activity has also adjusted to sanctions, including through exchange rate depreciation which helped domestically produced tradable goods to become price competitive internationally. WB said.