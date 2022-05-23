Iran's President: Oman visit to deepen mutual ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that his visit to Oman aims to develop good ties with neighboring countries.

Raisi's remarks came before leaving for Muscat, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and Omani officials.

"Trade exchanges between Oman and Iran will improve definitely," Raisi said.

"Our political and economic relations with the friendly, brotherly but both countries are determined to upgrade the level of ties," the Iranian president noted.

He said that expanding cooperation and regional ties would be discussed during the visit, noting that both sides will hold talks on collaborating on regional developments.

"We can determine more relationships in transportation, energy, and tourism, particularly health tourism," Raisi added.

Different administrative bodies will coordinate in signing memoranda of understandings (MOUs) during the visit, noting that implementation of the MOUs will also be followed up.

"The trip to Oman is being carried out in line with the development of neighborhood policy, and the visit is of great importance in the eyes of us," he pointed out.

The president went on to say that the expansion and development of the relationship between Oman and Iran is the most critical point of the visit, emphasizing that regional collaborations and negotiations can help bolster security and that the presence of foreign forces would threaten regional security.

President Raisi's trip to Muscat is considered the first visit by an Iranian president since the appointment of the new Sultan in Oman and his fifth foreign tour during his nine months in office.

The Iranian president has been officially invited by Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

Holding an official meeting in Al Elm Palace, discussing with the Omani Sultan, signing some documents, and holding talks with Iranian expatriates and Omani merchants are among President Raisi's plans for the one-day trip to the coastal state of the Persian Gulf.

An Iranian delegation of 50 tradespeople and economic operators traveled to Oman last week to pave the ground for developing economic and trade ties between the two friendly countries.