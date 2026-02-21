Iraq condemns US Ambassador to Israel’s remarks: Undermining the sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that the US ambassador's remarks suggesting Israeli control over the entire Middle East are a “serious overreach” that contradicts the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

“Such remarks undermine the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states and could have negative implications for regional security and stability.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a Christian Zionist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, made the comments during an interview aired Friday with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. Pressed about biblical borders that stretch from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt —an area that would include Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia— Huckabee said, “It would be fine if they took it all.” He later described the remark as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement,” adding that Israel was not seeking to take over the region but leaving open the possibility of territorial expansion in the event of war.