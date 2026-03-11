Iraqi PM, Saudi Crown Prince push diplomacy to halt regional war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the escalating regional conflict on Wednesday, stressing the need for coordinated efforts to halt the war and pursue diplomatic solutions.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, the two leaders spoke by phone about developments across the region and the risks posed by continued military escalation.

Al-Sudani said Iraq is working with regional partners to help end the conflict, warning that the war threatens the security and stability of populations across the Middle East. He reiterated that Iraq rejects being used as a launch point for attacks against other countries and also opposes strikes on its own territory.

Bin Salman praised Iraq’s diplomatic efforts and its coordination with regional states to contain the fallout from the war and prevent further escalation.

The call came amid the widening conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on Feb. 28, and has heightened tensions across the region.

In a separate phone call earlier, al-Sudani also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterating Iraq’s rejection of the war targeting Iran and its refusal to allow Iraqi territory to be used for attacks against it. He also condemned strikes on Iraqi soil and offered condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several of his associates.