Shafaq News- Middle East

Air defense systems in multiple Gulf countries on Wednesday intercepted missiles and drones as Iran launched a new wave of attacks across the Middle East.

Qatari media reported that defenses intercepted aerial targets over the capital Doha, while Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it downed drones over the Empty Quarter desert. Kuwait’s National Guard also announced the interception of eight drones in “areas under its protection.”

The interceptions followed an announcement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had launched the 37th wave under Operation True Promise 4, targeting US bases across the region and sites in central Israel. Israeli emergency services reported 29 people injured during panic and stampedes as air raid sirens sounded during the overnight attacks.

Meanwhile, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff claimed that Washington had destroyed Iran’s main uranium enrichment and conversion facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, adding that Tehran holds 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which could be raised to weapons-grade “within days.” In 1996, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the US Congress that the deadline to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons was “getting extremely close.”