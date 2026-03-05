Iran rejects Turkiye missile claim, vows to continue war

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Ankara

Tehran denied on Thursday launching any missile toward Turkiye, as the confrontation between Iran and a US-Israeli alliance entered its sixth day.

Iran’s General Staff stressed in a statement that Tehran respects Turkiye’s sovereignty and described the country as a “friendly and neighboring state.”

The denial followed a statement by Turkiye’s Defense Ministry saying North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air-defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace in the eastern Mediterranean. The ministry said the incident caused no casualties, warning that the country reserves the right to respond to “any hostile acts” against its territory.

NATO condemned the alleged targeting, stating that the alliance “stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey,” and cautioning against Iran’s continued “indiscriminate attacks across the region.” It added that NATO’s deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including air and missile defense.

Meanwhile, Amir Heidari, deputy commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters —the country’s central military command —warned that Iranian forces would continue the war until their objectives are achieved. “We will continue on our path until the seas are filled with the coffins of American officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers for them to take back to the United States,” Heidari said in a televised address, adding that the duration of the conflict would not deter Tehran.

The confrontation escalated on Feb. 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region, including in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Ankara had previously sought to mediate between the parties before the outbreak of hostilities.

