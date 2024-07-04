Kurdish leader Barzani discusses regional developments with Iranian and Turkish Ambassadors

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the Iranian and Turkish ambassadors in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss regional politics and bilateral relations, his media office reported.

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, Barzani exchanged views on the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region.

Barzani and the Iranian official discussed regional political development and the Kurdish leader’s purpose for his visit to Baghdad.

In turn, Al-Sadegh underscored the importance Iran places on Barzani’s visit to the Iraqi capital, expressing support and hope for positive outcomes and adherence to existing agreements among Iraqi parties.

Barzani also met with Turkish Ambassador Anil Bora Inan, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq. Barzani outlined the goals of his visit, noting the emergence of a positive atmosphere in the Iraqi political process that could serve as a “solid foundation for resolving ongoing issues.”

Ambassador Inan reiterated Turkiye’s support for addressing political problems in Iraq through dialogue and mutual understanding, stressing that no group should be marginalized. The talks also included discussions on economic and political relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Turkiye.