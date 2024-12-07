Joint statement by foreign ministers of Arab countries and the Astana Process on the situation in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Foreign Ministers from several Arab countries, including Iraq, met with their counterparts from the Astana Process countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria, focusing on recent developments.

Arab participants included the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. From the Astana Process, the meeting saw the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Turkiye, and a representative from Russia.

The participants stressed in a joint statement regarding the recent events in Syria, that “the continuation of the Syrian crisis constitutes a dangerous development for the safety of the country and regional and international security, which requires all parties to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis that leads to end of military operations, and protection of civilians from the repercussions of this crisis,” agreeing on the importance of “strengthening joint international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and ensuring its sustainable and unhindered access to all affected areas.”

“The Ministers stressed the need to stop military operations in preparation for launching an end to the military escalation that leads to te shedding of more innocent and defenseless blood and prolonging the crisis, and to preserve the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and to Protect it from slipping into chaos and terrorism and ensure the voluntary return of refugees and the displaced.”

The attendees stressed the importance to continue “close consultation and coordination among them in order to contribute effectively to finding a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability and justice, in addition to enhancing efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region.”

“At the end of the meeting, the attendees listened to a briefing from the UN Secretary-Generals Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pederson, and affirmed their support for the UN efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis based on Security Council Resolution 2254.”