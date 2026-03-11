Basrah crude remains over $90 amid global fall

Shafaq News- Basra

Basrah crude prices fell on Wednesday alongside global oil markets, with Basrah Heavy dropping to $91.96 per barrel.

Basrah Heavy declined $8.25 (8.28%), while Basrah Medium fell $8.91 (8.8%) to $93.91 per barrel.

Oil prices eased following reports that the International Energy Agency is considering the largest release of strategic oil reserves in its history to cool prices that surged during the US-Israel-Iran war.

Globally, Brent crude stood at $87.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $83.08.