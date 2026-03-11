Israel launches wave of airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes on Wednesday struck Beirut’s southern suburbs and multiple areas across southern and eastern Lebanon as the military expanded operations against what it described as Hezbollah-linked targets.

Local media recorded several airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for residents in Haret Hreik and Burj Al-Barajneh, as well as villages in southern Lebanon such as Yater, Al-Qulaylah, Kafra, Jabal Al-Batm, Majdal Zoun, and Al-Haniyeh.

مشاهد من الغارة الاسرائيلية التي استهدفت حارة حريك pic.twitter.com/ushBeJY525 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 11, 2026

Additional strikes hit areas near Ali Al-Nahri, farmland along the Riyaq–Baalbek highway, and locations near Baalbek and Jezzine, with some sites reporting no casualties. In eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, an attack on Tamnin Al-Tahta left seven people dead and 18 wounded, while another strike in Ali Al-Nahri injured five.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا سكان حارة حريك وبرج البراجنة وداخل المجمع الواقع جنوب طريق دمشق السريع والمحدد بالخريطة - حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم الخروج فورًا والانتقال شرقًا على طريق دمشق السريع https://t.co/FtK5xn8OIB pic.twitter.com/Cuu7HCqyIA — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 11, 2026

In southern Lebanon, a drone strike targeting a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Saf Al-Hawa near Bint Jbeil killed three people. Another drone attack in Baraachit wounded two Syrian nationals, one critically. Additional activity occurred in Tebnin, Shaqra, Al-Babiliya, and eastern Zawtar. In Nabatieh, a drone strike killed one person on Mahmoud Faqih Street, while three others died in Sharqiya after an overnight strike destroyed the house where they were staying.

#عاجل | غارة إسرائيلية جديدة على الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/KNm1jLaoEx — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 11, 2026

On X, the Israeli military claimed launching another wave of strikes, indicating that the operations targeted what it described as Hezbollah “command centers and weapons storage facilities.” The army also reported striking a Hezbollah site in the city of Tyre on Tuesday.

🔸أنجز جيش الدفاع صباح اليوم شن موجة غارات إضافية في منطقة الضاحية في بيروت، استهدفت مقرات إرهابية ومواقع استخدمت لتخزين وسائل قتالية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي.🔸كما أغار جيش الدفاع أمس (الثلاثاء) على مقر تابع لحزب الله في منطقة صور في لبنان.🔸قبل تنفيذ الغارات تم اتخاذ… pic.twitter.com/fxvX6jd6FS — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 11, 2026

Lebanon’s National News Agency also recorded continued low-altitude flights by Israeli drones and fighter jets over Beirut, Tyre, and nearby areas.