Israel launches wave of airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
2026-03-11T09:43:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes on Wednesday struck Beirut’s southern suburbs and multiple areas across southern and eastern Lebanon as the military expanded operations against what it described as Hezbollah-linked targets.

Local media recorded several airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for residents in Haret Hreik and Burj Al-Barajneh, as well as villages in southern Lebanon such as Yater, Al-Qulaylah, Kafra, Jabal Al-Batm, Majdal Zoun, and Al-Haniyeh.

Additional strikes hit areas near Ali Al-Nahri, farmland along the Riyaq–Baalbek highway, and locations near Baalbek and Jezzine, with some sites reporting no casualties. In eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, an attack on Tamnin Al-Tahta left seven people dead and 18 wounded, while another strike in Ali Al-Nahri injured five.

In southern Lebanon, a drone strike targeting a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Saf Al-Hawa near Bint Jbeil killed three people. Another drone attack in Baraachit wounded two Syrian nationals, one critically. Additional activity occurred in Tebnin, Shaqra, Al-Babiliya, and eastern Zawtar. In Nabatieh, a drone strike killed one person on Mahmoud Faqih Street, while three others died in Sharqiya after an overnight strike destroyed the house where they were staying.

On X, the Israeli military claimed launching another wave of strikes, indicating that the operations targeted what it described as Hezbollah “command centers and weapons storage facilities.” The army also reported striking a Hezbollah site in the city of Tyre on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency also recorded continued low-altitude flights by Israeli drones and fighter jets over Beirut, Tyre, and nearby areas.

