Canada, Italy rule out joining US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Middle East

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday ruled out joining military action against Iran as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Tehran intensifies.

Carney told lawmakers in Canada’s House of Commons that Ottawa is not involved in the US-Israel attacks on Iran and “will never participate,” while reaffirming support for efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and exporting terrorism.

Meloni also said Italy will not take part in military operations against Iran, adding that Rome has received no request to join combat operations and remains focused on protecting Italian citizens and troops deployed across the Middle East.

While the United States has asked some allies, including the United Kingdom, to support operations or allow the use of military bases in the region, officials such as US Senator Lindsey Graham have also called on Gulf countries to directly join the war against Iran.