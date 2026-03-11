Iran launches heavy missiles and drone attacks on US bases and Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting the United States and Israeli facilities in the region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the remaining US military presence in the region had been “crushed” through two simultaneous missile strikes on Al-Adiri helicopter base in Kuwait, claiming, “a large number of US soldiers were killed, and more than 100 wounded were transferred to Al-Jaber and Al-Mubarak hospitals.”

Separately, the Iranian army said it had struck several targets inside Israel since early Wednesday morning. These included the headquarters of Israeli military intelligence, Unit 8200, Israel’s elite signals intelligence, and cyber warfare unit.

The army also noted that it targeted the Israeli Green Pine radar system, which is part of Israel’s missile defense network, using drones. It added that the command building for submarines at the Haifa naval base had also been struck.

Meanwhile, Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s main military command coordinating the armed forces, warned that Iranian forces would target financial institutions linked to the United States and Israel in the region as a response to Israeli airstrikes on a bank in Tehran, urging residents in the region to avoid approaching banks and to remain at least 1,000 meters away from them.