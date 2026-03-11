Israeli military boosts troop deployments near Lebanon border

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military on Wednesday reinforced troop deployments in northern Israel amid ongoing fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered the Golani Brigade to move from the Southern Command to the Northern Command following a new security assessment. Additional reinforcements, it indicated, may follow depending on developments along the front with Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸بعد تقييم للوضع: رئيس الأركان يوجّه بتعزيز منطقة قيادة المنطقة الشمالية ونقل فريق القتال التابع للواء جولاني من قيادة المنطقة الجنوبية للعمل في منطقة قيادة المنطقة الشمالية🔸أجرى رئيس الأركان الجنرال إيال زامير اليوم (الأربعاء) تقييمًا للوضع في أعقاب التطورات المختلفة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 11, 2026

The redeployment comes as Israeli warplanes stepped up airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs along with several locations in the south and east of the country.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry previously recorded 486 deaths from Israeli strikes between March 2 and March 9. Medical sources later told Shafaq News that the toll has risen to around 570 after heavy bombardment during the past 48 hours in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.