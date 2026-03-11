Rocket strike wounds PMF members in central Iraq

Shafaq News- Wasit

A strike targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in al-Suwaira district of Wasit province on Wednesday, killing a civilian.

A security source told Shafaq News that preliminary information indicates that the attack killed a woman and injured her son. Several PMF members were also wounded.

Security forces have cordoned off the targeted location while investigations continue, the source said, without providing further details about the nature of the strike.