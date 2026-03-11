Iraq ranks third in Arab world for drone fleet in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked third among Arab countries in the number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with 369 drones, according to 2026 data published by the statistics website Worldostats.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with 600 drones, followed by Egypt in second place with 372 UAVs, Jordan placed fourth with 366 drones, while the United Arab Emirates ranked fifth with 363.

Qatar came sixth with 360 drones, followed by Kuwait in seventh place with 357. Algeria ranked eighth with 240 drones, Morocco ninth with 237, and Tunisia tenth with 234.