Israeli strike on Beirut kills four

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 9:20)

Israel on Wednesday killed four people in its first strike on Beirut since the war with Lebanon began, hitting a residential building in the Aisha Bakkar district.

Lebanese media reported the apartment was being used as an office by the Islamic Group (Al-Jama'a Al-Islamiyya), which the United States designated in January as a terrorist organization over its alleged ties to Hamas and involvement in attacks against Israel. The group is the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The group denied that any of its offices or members were targeted in the strike.

📣*الجماعة الإسلامية تنفي ما أوردته بعض وسائل الإعلام عن استهداف احد مكاتبها أو كوادرها.*استغربت الجماعة الإسلامية في لبنان ما سارعت إليه بعض الوسائل الإعلامية للإعلان عن استهداف مكتب إداري لها في الغارة التي استهدفت منطقة عائشة بكار في بيروت واستشهاد عدد من كوادرها دون التحقق… — Al jamaa (@AljamaaLeb) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters fired rockets earlier today at Israeli troop concentrations near the Manara military site and south of the border town of Al-Khiam, describing the attacks as a response to Israeli strikes across Lebanon.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 2,339 people have been hospitalized since the war began, with 95 still receiving treatment, while figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry show Israel's offensive has so far left 486 dead and 1,313 wounded.