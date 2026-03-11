Drones hit homes in Erbil, Baghdad

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Baghdad

Two drones fell on Wednesday in Erbil and Baghdad, striking residential areas without causing casualties, Shafaq News correspondent reported, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues.

One drone hit a house west of Erbil, while another crashed in Al-Jihad district in western Baghdad. The origin of the drones remains unclear.

Earlier, a drone struck the roof of a house in central Erbil without injuries, while another attack targeted Camp Victoria inside Baghdad International Airport, the sixth strike on the facility in recent days, a source told Shafaq News. Iraq on Tuesday approved the purchase of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) to strengthen defenses amid this wave of drone attacks across several provinces, including Erbil, Babil, and Al-Anbar.

The incidents followed US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which several US bases in Iraq were targeted by drones and missiles, some claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).