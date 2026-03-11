Drone attack targets Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center
2026-03-11T07:08:22+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The air defense systems of the Global Coalition intercepted a drone attack early Wednesday targeting the Diplomatic Support Center at Victory Base, adjacent to Baghdad International Airport.
A security source told Shafaq News that the defense system shot down the drone within the base’s security perimeter, with no casualties reported.
The incident is the seventh attempted attack targeting the center within the past several hours.