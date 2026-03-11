Iraq’s Islamic Resistance: 13 Americans killed in attacks on US bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Wednesday that its fighters had killed 13 Americans and wounded dozens more during operations carried out over the past 12 days.

In a statement, the group claimed 291 attacks on US military bases in Iraq and across the region since the latest escalation began, including 31 operations in the past 24 hours using drones and missiles against what it described as “occupation bases.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ) نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق، خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية، إحدى وثلاثين عملية، بواسطة عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ… pic.twitter.com/7lG0uama0M — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 11, 2026

Shafaq News could not immediately obtain a response from US officials regarding the claims.

The surge comes amid intensifying regional tensions, with Iran and Israel exchanging missile strikes while sites hosting US forces and Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Iraq face repeated targeting. Iraqi airspace remains under heightened security measures amid concerns that the country could be drawn deeper into the confrontation.

The Iraqi government has reiterated that decisions on war and military engagement fall under state authority, stressing that Baghdad alone determines Iraq’s position in the conflict rather than armed factions operating in the country.