Iran threatens US, Israeli banks across Middle East

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday threatened to strike Israeli and US economic institutions across the Middle East, urging civilians to stay at least one kilometer away from banks and financial centers.

A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters pointed out that the warning followed an Israeli strike on an Iranian bank, and the attack “gives us the right to respond against Israeli and American economic institutions.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Tehran does not seek conflict with regional states and targets only bases used to launch attacks against Iran.

The IRGC earlier announced the 37th wave of Operation True Promise 4, claiming strikes on US and Israeli targets. Britain’s maritime authority reported that a cargo ship caught fire after being hit by an unidentified projectile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the crew to issue a distress call and begin evacuation procedures.

US officials also told the Wall Street Journal that Iran recently deployed fewer than 10 naval mines in the strait, prompting President Donald Trump to warn of swift retaliation if the mines are not removed. US Central Command (CENTCOM)A later reported destroying 16 Iranian vessels used for laying sea mines near the strategic waterway.