State Administration Coalition rejects turning Iraq into arena for regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s State Administration Coalition rejected turning Iraq into a battleground for regional conflict, calling for legal measures to protect the country’s borders and sovereignty.

In a statement on Saturday, the coalition —which includes Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces that agreed to form the current government— emphasized the need to avoid being drawn into the ongoing confrontation in the region and stressed that Iraqi territory “should not become a venue for settling regional disputes or a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries.”

The group rejected the use of Iraq’s land, territorial waters, or airspace for hostile operations and called for accountability for those responsible, reiterating its support for Iraq’s state institutions, particularly the armed forces, in taking “all necessary legal steps to secure the borders, protect national sovereignty, and prevent any party from exploiting Iraqi territory in ways that threaten regional security.”