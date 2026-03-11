Helicopter strike hits site in Nineveh Plain amid conflicting reports

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Conflicting reports have emerged over a helicopter strike carried out by an unidentified military aircraft in Iraq’s Nineveh Plain, with sources offering differing accounts of the targeted site.

A security source told Shafaq News that the strike occurred on Wednesday at around 1:00 a.m., targeting an oil refining facility owned by a civilian near Ain Al-Safra in Bartella district, east of Mosul. Civil defense teams rushed to the scene with water tankers and ambulances, while forensic units arrived to investigate the incident.

No casualties were reported, according to the source, with damage limited to burned fuel tanks and containers inside the facility. Firefighters later managed to bring the blaze under control.

However, other sources said the building struck near the village of Basakhra, opposite Mount Safra, was an abandoned factory that had recently been used to store weapons and equipment belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces’ 30th Brigade.