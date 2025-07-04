No security breach: Civilian drone crashes into Kirkuk plant

2025-07-04T12:30:34+00:00

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Friday, a small civilian drone crashed inside the Kirkuk Cement Plant, though authorities ruled out any security threat.

A local security source told Shafaq News the drone, used for aerial photography, lost control and fell within the facility. “It was not military-grade and carried no explosives."

Investigators conducted an on-site inspection and found no signs of hostile activity or links to recent attacks involving armed drones.

The incident drew attention amid a rise in drone-related attacks across Iraq, particularly involving armed or surveillance drones targeting sites in Kirkuk, a province known for its ethnic diversity and frequent security incidents.

