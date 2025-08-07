Lebanon: 7 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Beqaa

Shafaq News – Beqaa

Six people were killed and ten others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Masnaa road near the Lebanese-Syrian border in Lebanon’s Beqaa Governorate, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated on Thursday.

Earlier, a Lebanese citizen was killed in a separate Israeli strike outside his home in the town of Kfardan, west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, local sources reported.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,245 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 235 fatalities and over 485 injuries. Although the agreement stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal, five military outposts reportedly remain in the south.