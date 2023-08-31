Global oil supplies unlikely to be affected by Gabon's coup: expert

Shafaq News/ Economics Expert Mohammed al-Hasani on Thursday said that the recent military coup in Gabon would unlikely shake the global crude oil supply landscape.

"Gabon's production, being a member of OPEC, stands at 210,000 barrels per day, making its contribution modest in terms of global crude supplies," he told Shafaq News Agency, "Israel is the primary purchaser of Gabonese crude."

Al-Hasani anticipates that the nation's new military rulers would refrain from halting production, assuming they would maintain it given its importance as a resource to sustain their regime.

Drawing parallels, Al-Hasani pointed out, "What the Kurdistan region produces was twice the output of Gabon, and when that production halted, its impact on global crude supplies was minimal."

Only the day before, Gabonese military officers declared, through a televised statement on the national channel, their takeover of power, thus ending President Bongo's rule.

Gabon remains one of the principal oil-producing nations in Africa, with forests covering approximately 90% of its land.