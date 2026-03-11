EU penalizes 19 Iranian officials over protest crackdown

Shafaq News- Brussels

European Union on Wednesday announced new EU sanctions targeting 19 Iranian officials and entities over alleged human rights violations tied to the violent suppression of protests in Iran in January 2026.

In a statement, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas noted that the measures, approved by EU member states, focus on individuals and organizations accused of involvement in the crackdown on demonstrations that spread across several Iranian cities earlier this year.

“With the war with Iran ongoing, the European Union will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for internal repression,” Kallas stated, adding that the sanctions send a message to Tehran that the country’s future “cannot be built on repression.”

Earlier today, Iran’s Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan warned that protesters with positions hostile to the country will be treated accordingly and with a great force.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously urged Iranians to rise up against their government, describing the war waged by Israel and the United States as a “historic war for freedom.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly encouraged Iranians to view the US-Israeli attacks as an opportunity to overthrow the leadership in Tehran.

Protests erupted in Iran on December 28, 2025, amid a severe economic crisis. Merchants were the first to take to the streets before demonstrations spread to major cities. Leaders in Tehran have characterized the unrest as a “foreign conspiracy,” accusing Israel and the United States of involvement and holding them responsible for the deaths of thousands during the protests.