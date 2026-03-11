WHO documents attacks on health facilities in Iran and Lebanon since February war

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut

The World Health Organization (WHO) documented 18 attacks on health care facilities in Iran since the war began on February 28, resulting in the deaths of eight health workers.

In a report, the UN agency warned that attacks on medical facilities place patients and health workers at risk and deprive communities of essential care at a time when health services are urgently needed.

Iranian authorities have also reported broader damage to civilian infrastructure during the ongoing war with the United States and Israel. Speaking to state television in Tehran on Wednesday, Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said nearly 20,000 civilian buildings —including at least 16,000 residential units— had been affected after more than 11 days of fighting.

Khaledi said 77 health facilities had been affected. Some hospitals have been temporarily taken out of service, leaving medical teams unable to admit patients in certain facilities, he added, noting that 16 Red Crescent centers were also affected and their personnel relocated to other locations to continue rescue operations.

In Lebanon, the WHO also recorded 25 attacks on health facilities in Lebanon during the same period, which left 16 people dead and 29 others injured.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, between 14 and 16 medical and emergency workers have been killed, while at least 29 paramedics were injured while performing their duties. Military operations forced three hospitals and 43 primary health care centers to shut down due to security risks, further limiting access to medical services in affected areas.

WHO stressed that attacks on health care facilities constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and called for the protection of medical infrastructure, health workers, and patients during armed conflicts.

