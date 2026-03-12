Airstrike on PMF site in Al-Anbar kills over 20

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

At least 20 fighters were killed and dozens wounded when unidentified warplanes struck a military site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) early Thursday in western Iraq’s al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The airstrike hit a headquarters of the PMF’s 19th Brigade in the Akashat area of al-Qaim district near the Iraqi-Syrian border, a unit affiliated with Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, an Iran-aligned faction operating within the state-sanctioned coalition.

The source described the casualty figures as preliminary, noting that the toll could rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Iraqi authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

In 2024, the United States designated Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya —part of what is known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq— as a terrorist organization, accusing the group of attacking US troops stationed in Jordan and Syria and launching strikes toward Israel from areas south of Baghdad during the Gaza war.

Late Wednesday, an attack targeted a PMF headquarters in Kirkuk, killing one person and wounding seven others.

