Overnight barrage: Russia intercepts 34 Ukrainian drones

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence systems had downed 34 Ukrainian drones overnight across several western regions.

According to an official statement, 15 drones were intercepted over the Kursk region and eight over Bryansk. Seven were destroyed over Oryol, three over Vladimir, and one each over Belgorod and additional areas.

No casualties or damage were reported in connection with the drone activity.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russian drone strikes on the north-eastern city injured at least 39 people, with several in serious condition.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Terekhov noted that the city sustained at least 16 strikes, which damaged residential buildings, a medical facility, and other civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian Air Force officials indicated that drones also targeted the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, along with parts of Kherson region.