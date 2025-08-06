Russia hits Ukraine with deadly strikes

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

On Wednesday, Russian forces reported waves of air and drone strikes pounding multiple regions of Ukraine, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens more.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, six settlements were hit, including Lyman and Vovchansk, leaving three people dead and 10 others injured, according to regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A separate strike on a railway station in the town of Lozova killed a duty mechanic and wounded four other rail workers.

Further south, in the Zaporizhia region, TASS news agency reported that 431 Russian airstrikes targeted 16 settlements, resulting in four deaths and three injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry confirmed intercepting 51 Ukrainian drones overnight. In the Russian-held Svatovsky district of Luhansk, a Ukrainian drone strike killed five employees of a local water utility, according to regional authorities.

The Pentagon also announced that the US State Department had approved a $200 million military sale to Ukraine, including equipment intended to reinforce Kyiv’s frontline capabilities.

The escalation in hostilities comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts. Russia’s Foreign Ministry envoy Rodion Miroshnik, speaking to Russia 24 TV, noted that Ukrainian authorities had yet to respond to what he described as “Russia’s proposal for a humanitarian truce,” adding that Moscow remained ready to implement the initiative.

Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul, which led to prisoner swaps, the handover of the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, and the exchange of draft memorandums aimed at addressing the conflict.

The main outcome of the third round of negotiations was an agreement on a new prisoner exchange — the first to include both civilians and military personnel. A decision on the timing of the fourth round will be made following the implementation of the latest terms.