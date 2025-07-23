Istanbul: Russia, Ukraine agree on prisoner exchange

Shafaq News – Istanbul

On Wednesday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded their third round of direct talks in Istanbul, with a new prisoner exchange agreement that includes both civilians and military personnel.

According to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, citing a diplomatic source, the agreement includes the exchange of 1,200 prisoners from each side “shortly.”

Head of Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia had also offered to return the bodies of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, adding that Moscow proposed temporary ceasefires lasting between 24 and 48 hours along frontlines “to allow both sides to evacuate their dead and wounded.”

The head of the Ukrainian delegation revealed that he had proposed a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of August.

A diplomatic source told TASS that a decision on a fourth round of negotiations will be made after the implementation of the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Despite the renewed diplomatic engagement, hostilities continued on the ground. Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Varatsyne, a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that overnight, Russian strikes cut electricity to more than 220,000 residents.