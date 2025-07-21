Ukraine’s Zelensky: New round of talks with Russia

Shafaq News – Kyiv

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a new round of peace talks with Russia is scheduled to take place in Turkiye on Wednesday.

“Today I discussed preparations for a prisoner exchange and another meeting with the Russian side in Turkiye with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine and Russia have so far held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.