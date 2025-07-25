Zelenskyy: Putin meeting in Istanbul POSSIBLE

Shafaq News – Kyiv

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being discussed as part of ongoing negotiations in Istanbul.

“We need to end the war, and that likely starts with a meeting between leaders,” Zelenskyy told reporters, calling the talks a step forward toward a potential summit.

The Kremlin has indicated, however, that Putin would only attend such a meeting in the final stages of negotiations, citing "wide differences" and the need for "thorough preparation."

Ukraine has proposed holding the summit by late August. As negotiations continue, Russia's Defense Ministry reported earlier that its air defenses had destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones, including 93 overnight across 10 regions, in one of the largest such incidents in recent weeks.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is working to secure funding for 10 US-made Patriot air defense systems, with Germany and Norway already covering the cost of three. Another agreement will allow Ukraine to export drones to the US, reversing a previous informal restriction on arms exports.

Today I spoke with the manufacturers of interceptor drones. I visited the facility, thanked the team, and saw firsthand how protection for our cities and villages, for our people, is being produced. Ukraine knows how to create outstanding things and maintains its technological… pic.twitter.com/PHVKbwGVCY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 25, 2025

At home, Zelenskyy is facing large-scale protests over a new law that removes the independence of two top anti-corruption agencies, drawing criticism from European allies concerned about Ukraine’s reform track.

In response, the government submitted legislation to restore the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), pending parliamentary approval.

“It’s natural for people to protest when they disagree,” Zelenskyy said. “We’re listening—but right now, the war remains our top priority.”