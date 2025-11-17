EU: No readiness to confront Russian drones

Shafaq News – Vilnius

Europe is not prepared to confront a large-scale attack by Russian drones, the European Union’s Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius revealed on Monday, urging member states to draw lessons from Ukraine’s battlefield experience.

In a speech delivered in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, Kubilius called on Europe to integrate Ukrainian capabilities and apply Kyiv’s operational knowledge, warning that failure to do so would amount to “a historic mistake.”

“We are not capable of detecting and neutralising Russian drones. The Russians are learning fast. And we?” he added.

Kubilius stated that “the wars of tomorrow will not be won with tanks and artillery, but with drones and missiles,” stressing the need to strengthen defences in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states in cooperation with Ukraine.

Drone and missile attacks between Russia and Ukraine have become a defining feature of the conflict, with both sides launching dozens of aerial strikes on military and civilian sites as ground operations have declined.