EU extends Russia sanctions through January 2026

Shafaq News – Brussels

The European Union extended its economic sanctions on Russia for another six months, pushing the measures through January 31, 2026, the European Council announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Council said the extension reflects the EU’s continued commitment to maintaining political and economic pressure on Moscow until its objectives on regional peace and security are met.

The EU has renewed its economic sanctions against Russia until 31 January 2026. The measures target Russia’s financial, trade, energy, transport, technology & defence sectors and include the suspension of the broadcasting activities of Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets.👇 — EU Council (@EUCouncil) June 30, 2025

The EU first imposed sanctions on Russia in July 2014 following heightened tensions between the two sides. Since then, the bloc has renewed the measures every six months.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU has adopted 17 packages of sanctions. A potential 18th round is currently under discussion and may be adopted after the rotating presidency of the Council passes from Poland to Denmark on July 1. However, opposition from Hungary and Slovakia continues to complicate consensus within the bloc.