US embassy: Diplomatic Services Compound in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Baghdad announced that the US Diplomatic Services Compoundin the governorate was attacked late on Tuesday, confirming that no injuries were reported.

The embassy spokesperson stated, "The embassy is assessing the damage and the cause of the attack and will provide more information once the evaluation is complete."

The attack occurred late Tuesday, targeting the US Embassy's logistics center within Baghdad International Airport. A security source told Shafaq News that the strike, which may have involved rockets or mortars, also impacted areas near the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Agency.

Earlier today, Kata'ib Hezbollah's military spokesperson, Jaafar al-Husseini, condemned the attack, stating, “Those behind the attack on Baghdad airport at this particular time have suspicious motives. The aim is to disrupt the visit of the Iranian president to Baghdad," al-Husseini said in a statement, calling on security forces to "expose those responsible."

Notably, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first official visit abroad since taking office, following an invitation from Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.