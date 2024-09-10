Attack targets US Embassy logistics center at Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, a security source reported a strike targeting the US Embassy logistics center located within Baghdad International Airport.

The nature of the attack, whether it involved rockets or mortars, remains unclear.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the strike occurred near the logistics support facility of the US Embassy and another close to the Anti-Terrorism Agency headquarters, all situated within the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

This attack is the first of its kind in some time and comes just hours before a special visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is scheduled to tour Baghdad, Najaf, Basra, and the Kurdistan Region.