Washington draws line on Iran-backed “militias” role in Iraq

The United States warned on Saturday that members of “Iran-backed militias” who reject Iraqi calls for disarmament should not participate in Iraq’s next government.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Baghdad explained that such groups “undermine Iraq’s sovereignty, threaten Americans and Iraqis, and pilfer Iraq's resources for the benefit of Iran.”

The position followed a US warning on Friday that incorporating Iran-aligned “terrorist militias” into the next government would damage relations with Washington.

The United States has repeatedly called for the full dismantling of all armed factions operating independently in Iraq, stressing that any disarmament must be irreversible, conducted under a binding national framework, and exclude armed groups from government participation.

