Iran–US indirect nuclear talks pause for consultations in Geneva

Shafaq News- Geneva (Updated at 16:16)

Indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva were suspended for consultations on Thursday and are expected to resume later in the evening, Iran’s semi-official ISNA News Agency reported.

Oman’s Foreign Minister said that US and Iranian negotiators exchanged “creative and positive” ideas, adding that both sides agreed to temporarily suspend the session for a break.

We’ve been exchanging creative and positive ideas in Geneva today, and now both US and Iranian negotiators have adjourned for a break. We’ll resume later today. We hope to make more progress. — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) February 26, 2026

Axios, citing informed sources, said the third round of discussions was conducted in both indirect and direct formats. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held more than three hours of talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The report also revealed that Iranian representatives presented a long-anticipated draft proposal outlining their position on a potential nuclear agreement.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting US officials, reported that Washington is expected to request that Iran dismantle three nuclear facilities and transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium as part of any renewed deal.

Earlier today, the third round of indirect talks opened in Geneva under Omani mediation. Iran’s delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff leads the American side. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is also attending.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s position “in detail” to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who is relaying messages between the two delegations.

Omani officials also held separate meetings with Witkoff and Araghchi as part of the indirect format, in which the two sides do not meet face-to-face. Grossi met Al-Busaidi ahead of the session.

Iran has reiterated that the negotiations are confined to its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tehran’s refusal to address its ballistic missile program is a “major problem” that must be resolved.

