Ankara ready to repatriate Turks from Iraqi prisons, envoy says

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Turkiye is prepared to repatriate its nationals from Iraqi prisons, Ambassador Anil Bora Inan said on Thursday during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji.

According to a statement, Al-Araji urged foreign governments to assume their “legal and humanitarian responsibilities” by taking back citizens recently transferred to Iraqi custody as part of counterterrorism operations.

Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Nikolaevich Zubov has also said Moscow is ready to repatriate its nationals.

Iraq has received between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria in coordination with the United States after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces closed detention camps that had held suspected members for nearly a decade. Morocco, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, and Egypt have likewise signaled readiness to cooperate in repatriating their citizens.