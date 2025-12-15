Iraq recovers ISIS-abducted child taken at age one
Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara
Iraq’s embassy in Turkiye on Monday retrieved and returned a child abducted by ISIS in 2014 during the group’s takeover and mass attacks in Iraq.
According to a statement from the embassy, ISIS militants killed the boy’s parents and kidnapped him when he was just one.
The child, Ali Ghazi Mohammed Jamil, was located in Turkiye in 2022 after years of being missing and was placed in a child care facility in Ankara under the supervision of Turkish authorities, the statement added.
The embassy coordinated with Turkish authorities to verify the child’s identity, confirm his relationship to his uncle through DNA testing, and complete all legal and consular procedures.
