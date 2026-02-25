Iran pushes back on Trump’s “lies” in speech

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Wednesday accused the United States of spreading “big lies” after US President Donald Trump alleged Tehran was advancing missile capabilities that could threaten American territory.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said US claims about Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and casualty figures from January’s unrest were repeated falsehoods aimed at shaping public perception. He accused Washington and Israel of waging a coordinated disinformation campaign against Iran.

Professional liars are good at creating the 'illusion of truth.'"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it,… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) February 25, 2026

In his State of the Union address earlier today, Trump said negotiations with Tehran remain underway but vowed the US would block any path to nuclear arms, accusing Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after joint US-Israeli strikes in June. His remarks came ahead of a third round of US-Iran talks scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran would “under no circumstances” develop a nuclear weapon.

On February 19, Trump gave Iran 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal,” warning of consequences if diplomacy fails. The New York Times reported that he is weighing military options, including potential strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile infrastructure.

