Trump rules out ongoing Iran talks

Shafaq News – Washington/Tehran

On Monday, US President Donald Trump ruled out any engagement with Iran over its nuclear program after having already "destroyed" Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them billions under the stupid ‘road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA,’ which would now be expired.”

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed under then-President Barack Obama, was a nuclear accord between Iran and world powers that aimed to limit Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump, during his first term, withdrew from the deal in 2018, arguing it was too weak and failed to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional influence.

While Trump claimed US forces “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites in the June 22 strikes, Iran insists the damage was minimal and recovery is "already underway."

Diplomatic efforts to revive nuclear negotiations remain stalled, particularly after the US strikes and Israel-Iran conflict, with no reported progress since the last round of indirect talks.